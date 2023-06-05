Borders General Hospital is currently at capacity and facing "extreme pressures" with all of their beds full.

NHS Borders say that following a busy weekend the emergency department is exceptionally busy with a number of people requiring admission.

People are being urged to seek the right care from the right place if they require medical attention.

A statement from NHS Borders said: "Unless it is a life-threatening emergency before you attend the Emergency Department please call NHS 24 on 111 first and they will signpost you to the right place to get the advice or care that you need.

"You may need to wait a while for your call to be answered or for a team member to call you back, but this can be done in the comfort of your own home. If you do need to be seen you may be given an appointment time to minimise the time you need to spend in the department. This also reduces pressure on our team."

