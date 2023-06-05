Lake District road to close for majority of June as drivers warned of disruption

Drivers in the Lake District have been warned as the Kirkstone Pass is set to close until Friday 30 June.

The road is being closed as part of the 'Safer Road Projects' from the Department for Transport (DFT).

A 6.8km section of the A592 will be closed between Brothers Water and Hird Wood.

The Kirkstone Inn will remain accessible throughout this closure period via Windermere and Ambleside. Sykeside Camping Park and Brotherswater Inn will remain accessible throughout the closures via Glenridding and businesses in Glenridding, Patterdale and Pooley Bridge will be open as usual and access to these will be via the Penrith end of the A592.

There will be a diversion in place throughout the road works. Credit: PA

Councillor Peter Thornton, Westmorland and Furness Council’s Cabinet member for Highways and Assets, said: “I want to thank the local community and businesses for their support and patience, while we make these necessary road safety improvements.

“We recognise that these works will cause some disruption in the short-term and we apologise for any inconvenience caused, but they are necessary to improve the long-term safety of the A592 route.

“The work we are carrying out at Kirkstone Pass will not only improve the condition of the road but it will help to protect the road from the effects of flooding and adverse weather and increase the safety and resilience of the route, especially during winter, resulting in fewer enforced closures in the future.”

The road will be completely closed to vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. Following the closure of the road temporary traffic lights will be installed for two weeks from Monday 3 July.

