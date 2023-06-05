An appeal has been launched after a tegu lizard escaped from a house in Workington.

Residents in the Moorclose area have been asked to keep their eyes peeled for the unusual pet.

The lizard is known as Echo. Credit: Pet Encounter Cumbria

The tegu lizard, known as Echo, was reported missing on Sunday morning having escaped from the owners garden.

The lizard is described as loving to go underneath things to go to sleep and that it must still be in the area.

Echo went missing from the Moorclose area of Workington. Credit: Pet Encounter Cumbria

The owner of the missing pet said on social media: "Think she's still hidden somewhere and hopefully will emerged soon.

"Thank you to everyone who has and is looking or keeping an eye out for her. Fingers crossed we will have good news soon."

