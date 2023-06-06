Bridge reopens in Cumbria after suspected ordnance found by police

A bridge in Appleby has reopened after a suspected ordnance was found as part of pre-fair checks.

The discovery was made just after midday on Tuesday 6 June. The RSPCA were carrying out checks ahead of the Appleby Horse Fair and contacted the police when they found the ordnance.

The police contacted the MoD (Ministry of Defence) and the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) to attend and to safely dispose.

A statement from Cumbria Police said: " The bridge in Appleby has been reopened after the ordnance recovered from the river today was found to be an inert training round.

"It is believed the object had been in the river for considerable some time. All cordons and road closures have now been lifted."

