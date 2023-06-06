On tonight's programme - the future of the Scottish Government's troubled flagship recycling scheme hangs in the balance after the Minister in charge admitted the scheme as originally envisaged, including glass recycling, can't now go ahead. Also tonight - Labour cools on radical climate plans. The Scottish party leader tells Representing Border they won't turn off the taps in the north sea and wouldn't block the development of the huge new Rosebank field if it's granted a license before the next election. And braced for a by-election. The SNP and Labour look set to face a key electoral test this autumn after the Covid rule breaking MP Margaret Ferrier is suspended from the Commons.

