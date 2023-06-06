Plans to create a Conference League in the Scottish football pyramid at tier five have been thrown out.

The Scottish Football Association faced opposition from clubs and supporters.

The plans have been scrapped after numerous clubs up and down the country stated their intentions to reject the proposal.

The plans would have effectively relegated 200 sides as the new Conference League would have came in the pyramid ahead of the Lowland and Highland League's.

Galashiels based Gala Fairydean Rovers are one club that would have been impacted if the new league was introduced.

Robert Fairburn, secretary at the club believes that his club have been supportive around plans for the Lowland League, however, the Conference League was a step too far.

He said: "We have been supportive of the B teams in the Lowland League with our players up against some of the best up and coming young talent in the country and future internationalists.

"Bigger crowds and more national interest in the Lowland League are also major factors. But the Conference plan had many flaws and we would have voted against it. We await with interest what is proposed in the future."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...