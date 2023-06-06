Play Brightcove video

Watch as parliament debates universities to have a legal duty of care for their students.

The parents of a student who took his own life whilst at university have vowed to keep campaigning for a change in the law.

Oskar Carrick took his own life two years ago and his parents are calling for universities to have a legal duty of care for their students.

However, in a debate in parliament last night, the government said they don't agree with taking that approach.

Oskar's parents Maxine Carrick and Gary Potts believe that there are people who support what they are campaigning for. Maxine said: "I'm hopeful that things are going to change. It's not going to change today, I know that, but if we can start that ball rolling, that's a really positive thing."

Gary added: "We're hoping to hear lots of people in favour of the introduction of a statutory duty of care, which would help prevent loss."

MPs debated at Parliament last night with Tim Farron MP urging the government to consider the responsibility there is for young people.

He said: "We entrust our young people into the hands of august higher educational institutions. It's so important that, as we do entrust our predominantly young people into their care, they respond by providing that care, that kindness, paying attention to those needs."

Nick Fletcher MP added: "To our government, a statutory duty of care would ensure all parties know where they stand, but until then please use the levers you have to make the universities do better at helping our young people, and if they do not, do what the petitions ask and legislate so that they must."

Mary Kelly Foy MP believes that the introduction would save lives, she said: "It's sensible and it's justifiable and it will save lives, and we owe to those who've lost their lives."

Robert Halfon MP believes that there is no obvious approach for the government to take. He said: "Providers are still innovating and improving, and there's not yet a consensus on which interventions are most effective - that's no excuse for not doing anything - but it does mean that a 'once size fits all' approach may not achieve the best results."

Reflecting Maxine Carrick & Gary Potts said: “The government are trying to sort off kick the can down the road, 18 months time, they'll look at it.

"And you think how many people have died in that point of time, so at this moment in time I feel very disappointed at that account, but kind of rallied along by a lot of support from the House, and it was across the board. It was always going to be like that I suppose. So we're not going away, we carry on, we keep going."

