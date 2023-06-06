A man has been seriously injured after a crash with a JCB on the A75.

Emergency services were called to the Dumfries bypass at about 10.40am on 5 June after a collision involving a Mazda and a JCB towing a trailer.

The driver of the Mazda, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The JCB was driven by a 64-year-old man who did not require medical treatment.

Constable Stuart Delaney of the Road Policing Unit at Lockerbie said: “Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this crash are continuing.

“I would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with information or dashcam footage that may assist our investigation to contact 101 with reference number 1082 of 5 June.”

