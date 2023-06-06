May 2023: Your weather pictures for the Border region

Appleby Credit: Elizabeth Johnston
Rosie on Todd Crag above Windermere Credit: Rob Knowles
Coniston Old Man Credit: Jonny Gios

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to weatherpics@itv.com

Twitter: You can tweet @Ross_Hutchinson

River Eden near the Solway Firth Credit: @fellpics
Keswick boat landings Credit: John Gravett
Summer ducklings Credit: Fred Garrigan

Here are some tips for sending in a picture for the weather forecast:

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better;

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us;

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited).

Kirkcudbright harbour Credit: Andrew.K.Murray
Milky Way rising in Tilberthwaite Valley in the Lake District Credit: Paul Byers
Bluebells at Rannerdale Credit: Sophie Green