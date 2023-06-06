Scotland's Beef Event is being held at the Dalswinton Estate in Dumfries with 18 different cattle breeds on showcase.

The event is designed for various groups in the industry to come together to discuss various issues facing farmers and to discuss climate change.

The event will welcome the former Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy Fergus Ewing to speak with demonstrations from various stalls taking place throughout the day.

Around 3,000 people are expected to attend the event which started at 9am on Tuesday.

There will also be three seminars featuring industry experts discussing future farm support as well as sustainable farming.

The one day event is taking place in Dumfries. Credit: Scottish Beef Event

There will be 100 trade stands at the event and farm tours showcasing various herds.

A statement from the Scottish Beef Event said: "The Scottish Beef Event at Dalswinton on the 6 June 2023 is an opportunity for the industry to get together and discuss the issues of the day.

"With the combination of the dual crisis of Climate Change and Biodiversity Loss coming at the same time as Brexit and the repositioning of farm subsidy this could not be a more opportune time to be discussing the challenges and opportunities facing the Beef Industry in Scotland."

