Woman arrested following fatal road crash in Scottish Borders

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested following a fatal road traffic crash in the Scottish Borders.

The crash happened near Kelso on Friday 11 November 2022.

Officers were called to the B6397 near Kelso after a grey Kia and a red Mercedes were involved in a collision.

Emergency services attended, however, the 72-year-old driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in relation with the incident. She has been released and will appear at court at a later date.

