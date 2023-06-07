A 70-year-old woman has died following a collision between her bicycle and a motorbike in Eden.

Wendy Wilson from Penrith died in hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the incident on the B5320 near Tirril on Sunday 28 May.

In a tribute, her family said: "Wendy was a keen and experienced cyclist who had also run competitively for many years.

"She has been married to husband Fred for 49 years and the couple have two sons, Jonathan and Donald, and one grand-daughter, Cameron.

"Wendy, who worked at a Penrith accountancy firm as a receptionist, and Fred were devoted to their three dogs and spent many happy hours walking them on the moorland around Penrith."

Fred paid tribute to his late wife, describing her as "a wonderful person who always had a smile."

He thanked Cumbria Police for their help and support in the immediate aftermath of the collision, and the Great North Air Ambulance Service and BEEP Doctors who were also in attendance at the scene.

He also thanked the staff at Newcastle Royal Infirmary ITU for their help and kindness.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...