On tonight's programme - the Deposit Return Scheme will be delayed until October 2025 at the earliest. The Minister in charge of DRS says she was left with no other option, telling MSPs she couldn't proceed with her plans after the UK government excluded glass from the scheme. The First Minister accused the UK Government of sabotaging the scheme. After the recycling row between Holyrood and Westminster we ask if our two government's are destined to never get along. Peter MacMahon speaks to the former First Minister Jack McConnell about relations between Holyrood and Westminster. Also on the programme: fares up - services cut. Claims that buses in the South of Scotland are on the brink of collapse.

