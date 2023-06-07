A man from Dumfries has been awarded the best at-home bar title after a nationwide search by the supermarket Aldi.

Massage therapist Bob Carter converted his garden shed into a micropub complete with pumps, wine racks and horse saddle bar stools ten years ago.

Aldi Scotland launched a month-long hunt for the best at-home bar in April to celebrate its Scottish beers of the month campaign.

As a result of the win, Mr Carter has been awarded a year's supply of craft beer.

Mr Carter works as an emmett therapist at a pilates studio in Dumfries. Credit: Aldi Scotland

He said: "I can’t believe my little pub has been crowned Scotland’s best at-home bar. I first built the pub around ten years ago, so it’s safe to say it’s seen a lot of fun over that time.

"I’ve always been a fan of craft beer – I actually homebrew a lot of beers and use traditional hand pulls to give a real pint feel, which is great to experience in the comfort of your own home.

"I worked abroad for many years, and always built my own bar in each property I lived in, so it was only right to build Garage Bar when I relocated back to Scotland."

Aldi Scotland says that hundreds of people have turned their hands to DIY over the last few years to create their own pubs.

