Kendal Calling organisers have issued a warning to drivers that congestion is likely to be worse around this year's festival due to roadworks.

The music festival, which is the largest in the region, is due to take place from Thursday 27 to Sunday 30 July at Lowther Deer Park near Penrith.

In an email sent to ticketholders, Kendal Calling bosses said that National Highways have notified them of planned works on the M6 btween J39 (Shap) and J40 (Penrith) over the weekend.

The roadworks are planned to take place between 7 July and 10 November both northbound and southbound.

The works will result in lane closures on the motorway, making congestion and delays more likely.

They advised that traffic tends to be lighter on the Thursday but they expect it to be particularly busy on Friday from midday onwards when the majority of ticket holders arrive.

Organisers said: "Traffic in and around Penrith tends to surge as the end of the work week approaches due to additional weekend traffic, the changeover for customers to the local Centre Parcs and of course, the influx of Kendal Callers.

"To avoid the infamous traffic congestion in the local area, ensure you arrive at the festival as hassle free as possible and help the local residents, we have put some essential tips and information together below."These tips included arriving outside of peak traffic hours of 12pm to 6pm, booking parking tickets in advance or arriving on Thursday instead of Friday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...