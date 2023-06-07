Trains between Carlisle and Lockerbie have been stopped due to a fallen tree causing damage to overhead wires.

Northbound services on Avanti West Coast and Transpennine Express have been cancelled while workers look to begin repairs.

Travellers have been advised to expect cancellations to all services from those providers north of Carlisle.

A spokesperson for Network Rail Scotland said: "We're dealing with a fallen tree in the Lockerbie area that has caused damage to the overhead wires.

"We're working to carry out repairs as soon as possible and will provide more information soon."

An agreement with Northern Rail will also allow passengers to have their tickets accepted between Carlisle and Newcastle in order to travel north until further notice.

Multiple agreements have been struck with other train companies to have their tickets accepted on alternate routes.

ScotRail trains to Glasgow and Edinburgh are not affected.

