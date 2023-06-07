Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury was spotted having a meal at a Cumbrian restaurant over the weekend.

Fantails, at Wetheral near Carlisle, stated in a Facebook post: "It was an absolute pleasure to serve The Gypsy King & his beautiful wife Paris last night."

According to comments on the post, the boxer chatted with kids, signed autographs and took selfies with other patrons.

Tyson Fury took photos with other diners in the restaurant. Credit: Kenny Hogg

Fantails owner Kenny Hogg said: "It was brilliant. He was a very pleasant person to serve. He was happy to chat and take pictures with all of the other diners and everyone absolutely loved him."

Fury became the WBC world heavyweight champion in February 2020 after beating Deontay Wilder and successfully defended his title against Wilder in 2021. He retained the belt again when he defeated challenger Dillian Whyte in April last year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...