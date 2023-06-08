Keswick Mountain Rescue save 'amazingly' lucky climber who fell onto narrow ledge while scrambling
A man who fell and injured his head while solo climbing has been rescued by emergency services.
The man had been scrambling Ashness Gill near Keswick when he fell and sustained injuries.
Luckily he landed or slid onto a small ledge which prevented him falling down another large drop.
Keswick Mountain Rescue received a call just after 5pm on Wednesday from a woman on top of Bleaberry Fell reporting her partner missing. She said he had been intending to join her after completing the grade 3 scramble above Ashness Bridge.
After waiting a considerable time and numerous attempts to phone him, she alerted mountain rescue who soon located the man.
A spokesperson for Keswick Mountain Rescue said: "A rope rescue was arranged to extract him out of the gill and after pain relief, warming, and treatment to his injuries, he was stretchered to an open area where the Coastguard winched him for an airlift to Carlisle hospital.
"Many thanks to the Coastguard for the assistance. We wish the man a swift recovery."
The operation took 16 team members just under four hours.
