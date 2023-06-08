A man who fell and injured his head while solo climbing has been rescued by emergency services.

The man had been scrambling Ashness Gill near Keswick when he fell and sustained injuries.

Luckily he landed or slid onto a small ledge which prevented him falling down another large drop.

The man was airlifted by the coastguard to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle. Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue team

Keswick Mountain Rescue received a call just after 5pm on Wednesday from a woman on top of Bleaberry Fell reporting her partner missing. She said he had been intending to join her after completing the grade 3 scramble above Ashness Bridge.

After waiting a considerable time and numerous attempts to phone him, she alerted mountain rescue who soon located the man.

The rescue took the team just under four hours. Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue

A spokesperson for Keswick Mountain Rescue said: "A rope rescue was arranged to extract him out of the gill and after pain relief, warming, and treatment to his injuries, he was stretchered to an open area where the Coastguard winched him for an airlift to Carlisle hospital.

"Many thanks to the Coastguard for the assistance. We wish the man a swift recovery."

The operation took 16 team members just under four hours.

The casualty had to be taken on a stretcher to an open area before he could be airlifed away. Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue

