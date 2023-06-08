A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and remains in police custody.

Police officers were in attendance at a property in the area of Croft Avenue, Shap following a report of a man with an air rifle.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: "Armed officers have been deployed as a precaution, there is no wider threat to the public."

A man in his 20s has been arrested. Credit: ITV Border

In a post uploaded to Facebook, Shap Swimming Pool said: "We are aware of an ongoing situation in the village with the police.

"The road up to the pool is currently blocked and everyone is being advised to stay in their houses. Please do not attempt to get to the pool."

