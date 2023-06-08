Catch up on Representing Border 8th June 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - the First Minister comes under sustained pressure for his government's handling of the ferry problems plaguing Scotland as opposition parties accuse him of failing to understand rural communities. We have highlights of today's First Minister's Questions. Also tonight - businesses threaten to sue Ministers over the delayed Deposit Return Scheme. And our regular commentators, Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie join Peter MacMahon to dissect the DRS debacle and to debate the future of North Sea oil and gas.