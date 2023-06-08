Dumfries and Galloway council are recruiting for workers to help repair potholes across the region.

An additional £30 million was agreed for the roads service to improve the highways in February.

The first round of recruitment for posts in front-line operational teams was launched on Tuesday 6 June.

Cllr Ian Blake, Chair of the Council’s Communities Committee said: “Dumfries and Galloway Council is responsible for one of the biggest road networks in Scotland covering 4,202 km, which are the vital arteries that connect communities and our economy across the region.

"We are ensuring maximum benefit and value for money by taking a staged approach to spending the investment. The posts currently advertised are the start of the journey, and there are many more innovations on the way to help us improve our region’s road network.”

Roads service staff will be hosting events potential applicants can attend at The Bridge, Dumfries on 15 June 10am-2pm and at Barnkirk Depot, Newton Stewart on 19 June 1pm-4pm.

