The draw for the Scottish League Cup group stage took place with Queen of the South, Annan Athletic and Stranraer entering the competition.

The group stage draw for the Viaplay Cup was made at Hampden Park on Thursday 8 June.

Teams from the Scottish Premiership who are not in European competition entered the draw, alongside clubs from the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two.

Alongside these teams the winner of the Lowland and Highland League also enter, alongside Cowdenbeath.

Queen of the South have been drawn in Group G alongside Motherwell, Queens Park, East Fife and Elgin City.

Newly promoted Annan Athletic have been drawn in Group F alongside Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline Athletic and Albion Rovers.

League Two Stranraer have been drawn in Group D alongside Ross County, Greenock Morton, FC Edinburgh and Kelty Hearts.

The matches are set to take place on July 15/16, 18/19, 22/23, 25/26 and 29/30.

