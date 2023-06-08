Seven Cumbrian businesses took home awards at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence last night.

Three gold awards and four silver awards were given to tourism operators who the judges said raise the bar of England's tourism offer.

Michael Wilson, Official Guide to the Kent Estuary, won the gold for Unsung Hero; Askham Hall won for Small Hotel of the Year and The Quiet Site at Ullswater came out on top for Holiday Park of the Year.

Meanwhile, silver awards were presented to Bassenthwaite Lake Station, Shed 1 Distillery at Ulverston, Muncaster Gardens and Cedar Manor at Windermere.

In total, Cumbria had more finalists at the awards than any other destination.

Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, Gill Haigh, said: “Wow, what a result for Cumbria! Three gold and four silver awards at this level is an exceptional achievement and reflects the sheer quality and diversity of Cumbria’s tourism offering.

“A big well done to all seven Cumbrian winners representing our county on the national stage. We are in awe, and so proud of you all!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...