Residents of Maryport are divided over the fate of around 30 feral peacocks that roam the town.

Two petitions have been set up, with one in favour of removing the birds and the other saying they stay.

Incidents where the birds have caused damage have led to multiple complaints calling for their removal and reports that some residents have been trying to kill them.

Animal Rescue charity Ani-Mel Haven was approached last week by Cumberland Council for advice and began trying to find new homes for the birds.

Mel James, who runs the charity, said: "I think they need to be removed. I've already had to see three birds die in front of me. People have been intentionally hitting them with their cars and one was poisoned. People are taking matters into their own hands.

"They cause damage. During mating season, males can see their reflection in dark cars and think it's a rival. They attack them with sharp claws and scratch the car."

Emergency services have all reportedly been asked to help round up the birds. Credit: Simon Walker

However, local woman Dawn Charlton has set up a petition to 'Save Maryport's Peacocks' in response.

She said: "Someone in Maryport has made the decision on behalf of everyone to rehome the Peacocks despite them being wild animals.

"This is their home and they have known nothing else. They bring a lot of joy and pleasure to our older community who look forward to their daily visits as some of them are housebound."The petition, set up on 2 June has over 200 signatures.

The day after, another petition was set up by David Bell to 'Rehome the Maryport Peacocks' which currently has just over 50 signatures.

He said: "The peacocks are roaming most of Maryport, onto busy main roads and housing estates.

"This is not the environment they should be in, they are in danger of being harmed or killed in traffic, or causing an accident on the highway. They are beautiful birds that need to be in an environment suitable for them."

Mel James says that she has had police knock on her door after they received calls that a resident said that they were illegally removing the birds during their breeding season.

Mel James said: "As well as Cumberland Council Environmental Health and ourselves, the police, fire service, West Cumbria Search and Rescue, RSPB, British Peacock Society and other welfare organisations are now involved in what's going to be a huge task."

