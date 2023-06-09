A 60-year-old man is seriously injured after being struck by a car in Lockerbie.

The incident happened just before 3pm on Thursday 8 June on Carlisle Road. The car was a white Ford C-Max.

The pedestrian was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary but was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remains in a serious condition.

Sergeant Colin Ramage said: "A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we're appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who was in that area with dash-cam footage to please contact us."

The road was closed for four hours and reopened around 10pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...