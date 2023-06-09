A man who committed lewd sex acts in front of teenage schoolgirls in Carlisle while on bail has been jailed for 18 months.

Samuel Ramos, 27, was initially witnessed by a care worker exposing himself through the window of a property in the city on February 20.

Ramos, of London Road, Carlisle, was then seen to commit further similar offences inside Carlisle’s Primark store on two different dates.

On February 28 he was spotted by a 15-year-old girl who was with a friend, both females having been followed around the premises by Ramos.

In an impact statement that girl said she had been on a shopping trip to regain her independence after suffering difficulties, but told how the incident in the shop had “really set her back”.

On March 2, Ramos was back in Primark and seen on CCTV engaging in similarly lewd conduct near oblivious shoppers by a security guard monitoring footage.

And a week later there was a further incident on a Carlisle street as Ramos carried out a copycat crime in front of two 13-year-old girls as they walked to school.

Prosecutor Brendan Burke told Carlisle Crown Court: “They ran into the school in a distressed state and crying, and reported the matter."

Ramos had been arrested after the first incident, and committed the next three offences while on police bail. He admitted one charge of exposure and three of committing acts outraging public decency.

Ramos was made subject to the sex offender notification requirements and strict terms of a prevention order, both for 10 years.

PC Rebecca Lynch said: “We take all reports of sexual offences seriously and work hard to do our best for all victims of such crimes.“I hope that this case encourages victims of such crimes to report incidents such as these to the police. Victims will receive support from sensitive professionals.”

