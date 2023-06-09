Play Brightcove video

An extra 30,000 litres of water has been shipped in ahead of the Cumberland Show which takes place over the weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 26 degrees on Saturday, leading to a higher risk of dehydration in livestock at the show.

Thousands are expected to visit the show which has been running for over 180 years and last year was moved to a new venue at Warwick on Eden.

The show promises to be bigger and better at its new Warwick on Eden home. Credit: ITV Border

The event will showcase agriculture, machinery and countryside activities along with games and rides.

Speaking on the challenges presented by the recent dry weather, show president Ian Powley said: "After you've been organising a show for 364 days, it's a really good problem to have.

"We've brought extra water onto site. We've got an extra 30,000 litres for cattle, sheep and our equine section.

"I'm excited about our family area. We've put shade up over there and we've got picnic tables and benches and there's also provision for extra water."

