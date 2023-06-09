The main chase of the Hawick Common Riding is underway.

The annual festival celebrates the capture of an English flag in 1514 by the youth of Hawick at a place called Hornshole and the ancient custom of riding the marches of the common land.

The Common Ridings festival will draw to a close on Saturday. Credit: ITV Border

The main chase could represent the youths of Hawick returning in triumph from Hornshole or symbolise the community chasing unauthorised people from the common.

The riders will make their way to the racecourse where the Cornet, the master of ceremonies, will place the flag on the roof of the committee room.

Hundreds lined the streets to watch the procession of riders and musicians. Credit: ITV Border

After the chase, the company traditionally remounts and proceeds by way of Crumhaughhill to Myreslawgreen to complete their riding of the boundaries.

The Cornet will then lower the staff of the flag three times into the water at the Coble Pool in the River Teviot to mark the ancient boundary of the Burgh.

Festivities continue later on with reels and country dances.

