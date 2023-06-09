Troops from the Royal Regiment of Scotland have marched through the streets of Dumfries, to exercise their freedom of the town.

The regiment was formed in 2006 through the amalgamation of Scotland’s historic infantry battalions to form a single unit.

They are the only Scottish line infantry regiment of the British Army.

In 2008, Dumfries and Galloway Council granted them the freedom of the region.

The Parade will consisted of military bands, the Colour Party and Guards. Credit: ITV Border

Fifteen years on, they are exercising that right with a parade of soldiers, military bands and the Royal British Legion.

Lieutenant Colonel Hugo I M Clark MBE said: “I am really proud to be representing the Colonel of the Regiment. We trace our close connection to Dumfries through the King’s Own Scottish Borderers – one of the oldest and most distinguished of our antecedent Regiments.

Exhibitions promoting the work of the regimental museum and Help for Ukraine were on the streets during the march. Credit: ITV Border

"For all this very ancient, proud heritage, the British Army is professional and forward-looking, made up of motivated young people, proud of being Scottish and reflective of modern Scottish society – in short, they’re people just like you.”

Cllr Malcolm Johnstone said: “Many local men and women serve in the Royal Regiment of Scotland, carrying out difficult and often dangerous asks on our behalf, so this is a unique opportunity for the people of Dumfries and Galloway to show their appreciation, and to welcome these soldiers back."

