A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a 15-year-old was injured in Appleby.

The boy remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The arrested man has been released under investigation while officers continue their inquiries.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...