A 41-year-old man has died following a crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

A number of motorcyclists were travelling together on the B723 Annan to Eskdalemuir Road yesterday afternoon when one of the motorbikes was involved in a collision.

No other vehicles were involved.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours to allow investigators to carry out their enquiries.

Sergeant David Kerr said: “An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have any information to contact us.

"Any small piece of information could assist our enquiries as we piece together what has happened.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Road Policing, Dumfries, on 101.

