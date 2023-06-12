A Met Office weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for large parts of Dumfries and Galloway.

The yellow warning - the lowest level issued by the forecaster - will be in force from 12pm until 7pm today.

What to expect

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Up to 30mm of rain may fall in less than an hour in a few spots, with the chance of up to 50mm if successive showers affect the same location.

Frequent lightning and hail are also likely to be a hazard.

