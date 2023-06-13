Catch up on Representing Border - 13 June 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - relatives of the dead demand answers as the UK's Covid inquiry begins its public hearings. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Scottish Health Correspondent from The Times Helen Puttick. Also on the programme - the First Ministers sticks by Nicola Sturgeon as he faces more pressure from his own MSPs to explain why the former First Minister hasn't been suspended from the SNP. Peter questions the SNP Depute Leader and we hear from South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth about his bill proposing an older person commissioner for Scotland.