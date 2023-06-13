NHS appeal for patients to 'use services wisely' during junior doctor strikes

The NHS in Cumbria says it's expecting to be under 'significant pressure' this week as junior doctors walk out on strike.

Industrial action is taking place at health trusts across England as part of an ongoing pay dispute involving members of the British Medical Association (BMA) union.

It begins at 7am on Wednesday 14 June and runs until 7am on Saturday 17 June.

Dr David Levy, medical director at NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “To make sure safe care continues to be available for those in life-threatening situations, NHS staff will prioritise emergency and urgent care over some routine appointments and procedures.

“A lot of work has gone into preparing for this next set of strikes and there are a lot of appointments that will need to be rescheduled. If you haven’t been contacted to let you know that your appointment is being rescheduled, then please continue to attend your planned appointment.

“This is the seventh month of industrial action across the NHS and we have seen a cumulative impact on our services and also our staff, who have gone above and beyond to maintain safe services for patients during this challenging time.”

Patients are being urged to only use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 online and other services for non-urgent health needs.