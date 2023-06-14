The hero of Carlisle United's League Two play-off final penalty shoot-out has signed a two-year deal with the club.

The deal will keep Taylor Charters, who scored the decisive penalty in the Blues' 5-4 penalty win against Stockport County last month, at the club until the summer of 2025.

Coming through the club’s academy, Charters earned himself his first pro contract just two months into the second year of his scholarship in 2019.

Having trained with the first team squad, and with a number of pre-season friendly appearances to his name, he notched up nine appearances during the 2019/20 season.

A triggered clause extended his stay until the summer of 2022.

A half-season loan spell with Gateshead saw him play his part in their National League North title-winning campaign, and he was rewarded with a further one-year deal with his parent club upon his return.

He has made a total of 57 appearances and has scored twice for United.

