Catch up on Representing Border - 14 June 2023

On tonight's programme - after Scottish Junior Doctors reject a pay offer and get set to strike the Health Secretary says he'll negotiate to avoid a walk out . We'll speak to the Borders Doctor who chairs the BMA's Junior Doctors Committee. Also on the programme, Police Scotland gets a new boss. We'll assess the daunting challenges facing Jo Farrell after the outgoing Chief Constable called the force institutionally racist. And hand built by robots - Matty Sutton looks at how technology could transform the South of Scotland economy and help solve the region's skill shortages.