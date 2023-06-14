A man will appear in court today charged with 16 offences including robbery and multiple driving offences.Callum Kerr, aged 27, of Burn Street, Longtown, is remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Carlisle's magistrates’ court.He is charged with the following offences:

Two counts of robbery

Three counts of driving whilst disqualified

Three counts of using a motor vehicle without insurance

Two counts of failing to stop

Two counts of dangerous driving

Two counts of criminal damage

Possession of a knife

Assault by beating

The charges are in connection with an investigation into alleged offences reported in May and June 2023, including an alleged robbery in the car park of St Nicholas Gate Retail Park on London Road in Carlisle on 6 June.

