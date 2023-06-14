Longtown man charged with 16 offences
A man will appear in court today charged with 16 offences including robbery and multiple driving offences.Callum Kerr, aged 27, of Burn Street, Longtown, is remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Carlisle's magistrates’ court.He is charged with the following offences:
Two counts of robbery
Three counts of driving whilst disqualified
Three counts of using a motor vehicle without insurance
Two counts of failing to stop
Two counts of dangerous driving
Two counts of criminal damage
Possession of a knife
Assault by beating
The charges are in connection with an investigation into alleged offences reported in May and June 2023, including an alleged robbery in the car park of St Nicholas Gate Retail Park on London Road in Carlisle on 6 June.
