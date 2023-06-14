Longtown man charged with 16 offences

Credit - ITV Border
Carlisle's magistrates' court.

A man will appear in court today charged with 16 offences including robbery and multiple driving offences.Callum Kerr, aged 27, of Burn Street, Longtown, is remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Carlisle's magistrates’ court.He is charged with the following offences:

  • Two counts of robbery

  • Three counts of driving whilst disqualified

  • Three counts of using a motor vehicle without insurance

  • Two counts of failing to stop

  • Two counts of dangerous driving

  • Two counts of criminal damage

  • Possession of a knife

  • Assault by beating

The charges are in connection with an investigation into alleged offences reported in May and June 2023, including an alleged robbery in the car park of St Nicholas Gate Retail Park on London Road in Carlisle on 6 June.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...