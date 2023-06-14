A man has appeared in court charged with the alleged robbery of a £20,000 Mercedes from one man and a £7,800 Rolex watch from another.

Callum Kerr, 27, faces a total of 16 allegations relating to incidents which are said to have taken place on three separate dates in late May and earlier this month.

Kerr, of Burn Street in Longtown, is alleged to have robbed a man of a Mercedes at knifepoint at the St Nicholas Gate retail park, off London Road, last Tuesday evening 6 June.

On that date, he is also alleged to have robbed a different man of a Rolex watch valued at almost £8,000.

Kerr, of is alleged to have then driven the Mercedes dangerously on Carlisle’s Wigton Road, Orton Road, Dunmail Drive, Borrowdale Road and Bedford Road; driven it while disqualified; without insurance; and failed to stop for a constable in uniform.

Also on that date, he is alleged to have illegally possessed a knife in public at the retail park.

On 10 June, Kerr is alleged to have driven a Mitsubishi Shogun dangerously on Dalston Road and Richardson Street; failed to stop while in that vehicle on Dalston Road for a PC; driven while disqualified; and without insurance.

His lawyer, Ant Wilson, said pleas of not guilty were being indicated in respect of the two robbery charges.

No pleas were indicated in respect of the other nine allegations from 6 June and 10 June.

No bail application was made and Kerr was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance in front of a judge at Carlisle Crown Court on 11 July.

*Kerr also faces five additional charges arising from alleged incidents on 27 May. Two allege criminal damage — to a mobile phone and also a Volvo V40 belonging to a woman; assaulting the woman by beating; driving the Volvo while disqualified; and having no insurance.

Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf to all of those allegations by Mr Wilson, and Kerr is due to face a magistrates’ court trial in due course.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...