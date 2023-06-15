Appeal for witnesses after Penrith teen critically injured in crash with lorry

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was seriously injured in a crash with a lorry near Penrith.

It happened at around 12:40pm on Wednesday 14 June on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 40 of the M6 and Kemplay Bank roundabout.

The 17-year-old pedestrian was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or drivers with dash cam footage to contact them.