Catch up on Representing Border - 15 June 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - reaction to the damning report on Boris Johnson's lies to parliament. The First Minister calls it a dark day for Westminster and the Scottish Conservative leader says Boris Johnson's political career is effectively over. Peter MacMahon is joined by Alex Massie from The Times and The Scottish Sun's Political Editor Rachel Watson to consider the impact on the Scottish Conservative party, and to discuss the fallout from former First Minister Nicla Sturgeon's arrest and release without charge in the investigation into the SNP finances. Plus the highlights of First Minister's Questions - and South of Scotland fishermen join calls for Ministers to ditch plans to extend no fishing zones.