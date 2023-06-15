"Extreme" risk of wildfires in southern Scotland

Southern Scotland remains at "extreme" risk from wildfires.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to take care as it issued its fourth wildfire warning in three weeks, stressing that even a small ignition could spark a blaze in the current dry conditions.

The warning runs from Thursday until Saturday but could be extended if the warm weather continues.

Fire service group commander Niall MacLennan said: "We are urging the public not to light disposable barbecues or campfires in areas where there is vegetation, much of which is tinder dry, or to discard cigarettes carelessly.

"Please follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code if you're heading into the countryside this weekend as the wildfire warning continues."

The fire service also urged people to take glass bottles home as the sun's rays can pass through them to ignite dry grass and start a fire.