Police name biker killed in Dumfries & Galloway crash

Police have released the name of a biker killed in a Dumfries & Galloway road crash.

Paul Armstrong was travelling alongside a group of other motorcycles when the collision happened on the B723 between Annan and Eskdalemuir on Sunday 11 June.None of the other vehicles were involved and the 41-year-old from Newcastle was pronounced dead at the scene.An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.