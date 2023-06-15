Second boy dies after Carlisle river rescue

A second teenager has died three weeks after getting into difficulty with friends in the River Eden in Carlisle.

Cumbria Police confirmed the 14 year old passed away in medical care in the early hours of Thursday 15 June.

The teenager was paddling with two friends at the side of the river in the Rosehill area of Carlisle on Friday, 26th May.

After getting into difficulty one friend managed to get back to safety and told a bystander that his friends couldn't swim.

The man went into the river and managed to pull the 14 year old to the side where he was airlifted to hospital. Fifteen year old Lewis Kirkpatrick did not emerge from the water and was found 18 hours later close to where he was last seen.