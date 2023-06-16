The NHS in Cumbria is asking people to look out for their neighbours as the hot weather continues.

Accident and Emergency departments have seen a marked increase in the number of admissions because of the effects of dehydration.

It can be particularly dangerous for older people with a higher risk of disorientation and confusion which can lead to falls.

Dr Adrian Clements, medical director at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS trust, said: "We are experiencing unusually warm weather at the moment and that's good for many people, however for our frail population it's absolutely critical that they drink plenty of fluids and keep out of the sun.

"Maybe friends and relatives can help by checking in to see if others are ok and help with the use of a fan. We have seen a number of attendances in relation to heat and I think that it really important that people look after themselves in this glorious weather."

Other potential effects of dehydration can include:

Heatstroke which can range from mild heat cramps to heat exhaustion or potentially life-threatening heat stroke.

Urinary and kidney problems such urinary tract infections, kidney stones and even kidney failure.

Seizures

Low blood volume shock, which occurs when low blood volume causes a drop in blood pressure and a drop in the amount of oxygen in your body.

Health bosses are urging people to remain hydrated by drinking plenty of water, diluted squash or fruit juice.

More information about the symptoms, effects and treatment for dehydration is available on the NHS website

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...