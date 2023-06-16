More than 280 offences have been detected by an undercover HGV used by police in Cumbria.

The operation has been conducted during the last two months and involves officers using an unmarked HGV to help spot driving offences from an elevated position.

Police used the HGV to pull up alongside other vehicles and gather video footage of offences being committed.

Supporting patrols were also used to stop motorists who had been caught committing offences.

During a five-day operation earlier this month, officers recorded 285 offences. These included:

122 speeding offences

77 mobile phone offences

26 immediate mechanical prohibitions

26 driver-hour offences

Two arrests for possession with intent to supply drugs

Driving without insurance

Driving without tax

A vehicle driving in lane three when prohibited from doing so

Driving under the influence of drugs

Possession with intent to supply drugs

Driving without due care and attention

June’s activity, which was supported by partners such as the DVSA, follows a five-day operation held in April which resulted in 31 offences being recorded.Sergeant Jack Stabler of Cumbria Constabulary said: “The HGV provided officers an elevated position which allowed officers to drive alongside vehicles and record any unsafe driver behaviour taking place.“The majority of offences recorded were people consciously taking the decision to not be in proper control of their vehicle – often through using their mobile phone whilst driving.“There is no excuse for allowing yourself to become distracted whilst driving. Such actions put all road users at risk and could have fatal consequences.“The operation held earlier this month was supported by a number of partner agencies, including the DVSA. This supported our efforts in identifying more offences which we hope will lead to changes in behaviour, which in turn will keep people safe on Cumbria’s road network."

The Constabulary says it will continue to run further Op Tramline operations in the future.Cumbria Constabulary’s Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Blackwell said: “This is an incredibly effective operation which identifies drivers who are behaving in an irresponsible manner and putting lives at risk.“Our officers work every day to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on the county’s roads and this latest tool will be a significant help for ourselves and other police forces in targeting those who are a danger to themselves and others.“Our aim is to prevent death and serious injury on our county’s roads. Too many people lose loved ones in road traffic collisions and we want to reduce such incidents from happening in Cumbria.“Our officers will continue to be proactive with operations to target the causes of collisions and hold those who commit driving offences responsible for their actions."

It is illegal to hold and use any hand-held mobile phone device whilst driving. The law still applies if you’re stopped at traffic lights, queuing in traffic or supervising a learner driver. Failure to comply can land you with a £200 fine and six points on your licence.This means you should not use a device in your hand for any reason; this includes:

Illuminating the screen

Checking the time

Checking notifications

Unlocking the device

Making, receiving, or rejecting a telephone or internet-based call

Sending, receiving or uploading oral or written content

Sending, receiving or uploading a photo or video

Utilising camera, video, or sound recording functionality

Drafting any text

Accessing any stored data such as documents, books, audio files, photos, videos, films, playlists, notes or messages

Accessing an application (such as Sat Nav or music)

Accessing the internet

