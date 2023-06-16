A 15-year-old boy who was involved in a collision in Appleby has died.

Emergency services were called to Long Marton Road on the evening of 9 June.

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was later released under investigation.

Cumbria Constabulary has now confirmed that the 15-year-old died in hospital yesterday.

The force says investigations are ongoing.

