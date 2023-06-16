Carlisle United release pre-season fixtures

Carlisle United's pre-season fixtures have been revealed.

The Blues will play their first game at Annan Athletic on 7 July. Kick-off for this game will be at 7.45pm.

Four days later Carlisle will travel to Gretna 2008 for a 7.30pm kick-off.

Carlisle will play their football in League One next season after a dramatic win in the League Two play-offs at Wembley last month.

United beat Stockport 5-4 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 after extra time.

The full list of fixtures:

Fri 7 Jul - Annan (away) - 7.45pm

Tue 11 Jul - Gretna (away) - 7.30pm

Sat 15 Jul - Workington (away) - 3pm

Sat 22 Jul - Newcastle U21 (Gateshead) - 2pm

Sat 29 Jul - Dundee United (home) - 3pm

Ticket prices for these games will be confirmed in due course.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...