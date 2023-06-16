Missing lizard Echo found in Workington

A lizard who has been missing for more than 10 days has been found.

Echo, the tegu lizard, had been missing from his home in Workington since 4 June.

Her disappearance sparked national interest, with its owner Siobhan Harkness issuing an appeal for her safe return.

Posting on their Pet Encounter Cumbria Facebook page, its owners said: "Thank you to everyone who has been out looking for her, all hours of the day."We really appreciate all your help and support."

Echo Credit: Pet Encounter Cumbria.

Echo will now be checked over by a vet.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...