People in our region recognised in King's Birthday Honours

The former Chief Constable of Cumbria Constabulary is among those who have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours.

Michelle Skeer has been awarded an OBE for services to policing.

HM The King’s first Official Birthday Honours List includes recipients who have contributed significant amounts of service to their local communities and the country as a whole.

Here are some of the names on the list:

OBE

Philip Michael Cook, Lately Chief Executive and Group Principal of Education Training Collective, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham. For services to Further Education (Carlisle, Cumbria)

Lisa Ann Crasuby Executive Director, Star Academies, Blackburn, Lancashire. For services to Education (Brampton, Cumbria)

Jonathon Hugh Christopher SAXTON (Joe Saxton) Founder, nfpSynergy, Founder, CharityComms and Chair, PTA UK/Parentkind. For services to the Charitable Sector (Keswick, Cumbria)

Michelle Prudencear SKEER QPM Chief Constable, Cumbria Police. For services to Policing (Carlisle, Cumbria)

Dr Rex STRONG Head of Regulatory Integration, Sellafield Ltd. For services to the Civil Nuclear Industry (Wigton, Cumbria)

MBE

Gareth Boswell BROWNING Beat Forester, Forestry England. For services to Forestry and Nature Recovery (Cockermouth, Cumbria)

Caroline Marie HAMILTON Chief Executive, Safety Assessment Federation. For services to Business and to Engineering (Wigton, Cumbria)

Archibald Ian JENKINS For services to Charity and to the community in Peebles, Scotland (Peebles, Tweeddale)

Adrian LUCAS DL For services to Charity and Veterans in Scotland (Peebles, Tweeddale)

Lynn WILLIS Operations Manager, Sellafield Ltd. For services to Business (Whitehaven, Cumbria)

British Empire Medal

Claudia Helen WALKER Member, Group Executive Committee, 1st Keswick Scout Group. For services to Young People in Cumbria (Keswick, Cumbria)

Eleanor WALSH Swimming Coach. For services to Swimming and to the community in Cockermouth, Cumbria. (Cockermouth, Cumbria)

