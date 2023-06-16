Thunderstorm weather warning issued for parts of Cumbria

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of south and east Cumbria.

The yellow Met Office warning - the lowest level of severity released by the forecaster - will come into force at midnight on Sunday and will run until 11.59pm.

It covers areas such as Kendal, Kirkby Lonsdale and Kirkby Stephen.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will bring a chance of disruption.

What to expect

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...