Thunderstorm weather warning issued for parts of Cumbria

Photo of lightning over Hackney, in London.
Credit: PA Images.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of south and east Cumbria.

The yellow Met Office warning - the lowest level of severity released by the forecaster - will come into force at midnight on Sunday and will run until 11.59pm.

It covers areas such as Kendal, Kirkby Lonsdale and Kirkby Stephen.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will bring a chance of disruption.

What to expect

  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

  • There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

